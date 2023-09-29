Your Photos
Highway 14 now to open mid-November

MnDOT says despite the delay, the cost of the project remains $83-million-dollars.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT announced Friday afternoon that the reopening of Highway 14 has been pushed back to mid-November due to concrete paving delays.

In a statement, Victoria Nill, the assistant district engineer for construction on the project, said, “We understand the public is eager for the completion of this long-awaited expansion project and appreciate continued patience and understanding as crews work to complete this project.”

MnDOT says despite the delay, the cost of the project remains $83-million-dollars.

”From a cost perspective, there’s no change in that, no,” said Todd Kjolstad.

The delay will give crews more time to pave shoulders, install guardrails and signage, striping, and adding rumble strips. For drivers, MnDOT says when it’s all done, it will be worth the wait.

”Not having head-to-head traffic, having the no longer the at grade crossings at CSAH 37 and the two bridges north of Courtland, I think people will be pretty happy with the results. So in the long run, we’re going to be fine and we’re pretty happy with what we Got so far,” said Kjolstad.

MnDOT says crews will be working over the weekend including Sunday.

