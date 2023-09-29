Your Photos
Jets ticket prices soar after rumors that Taylor Swift may be there

Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL...
Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(Ed Zurga | (AP Photo/Ed Zurga))
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – It’s only rumored that Taylor Swift may be attending Sunday night’s Chiefs vs. Jets game in New Jersey, but that apparently is more than enough to send ticket prices soaring.

The effect of Swift-mania has caused prices to jump more than 40%, according to online marketplace TickPick.

The website says the news of her possible appearance sparked the best single-day ticket sales yet for the Jets.

While neither Swift nor Kelce have confirmed rumors they are dating, she was seen in a luxury box at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday with Kelce’s mother.

Jets fans could use something to cheer about after quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury in his first game.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

