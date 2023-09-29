Your Photos
Longtime Belle Plaine apple orchard closes, sells property to city

Emma Krumbee’s Orchard has been in Belle Plane for 43 years.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. (KEYC) - A Belle Plaine institution has shut its doors.

Emma Krumbee’s Orchard has been in Belle Plane for 43 years. Now it’s closed, and without much warning.

Former owner Phil Morris says they’ve been trying to sell this property for a while now.

Belle Plaine City Administrator Dawn Meyer says Morris agreed to sell the property to the city.

In its place, plans for a new Belle Plaine police headquarters.

”The city was in the process of facility studies and we know that we have some issues at our current police department and that this would most likely be able to meet the needs,” said Meyer.

The city says it closes on the property in November. The plan will then go to the city council for approval.

