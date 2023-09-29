Maverick Insider: Football on the road and soccer back at home

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State’s football team prepares for their biggest test on the road, against Bemidji. While MSU soccer is excited to play at home after four-straight road games.

For this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Haley McCormick catches up with head coach Brian Bahl. Sports Director Rob Clark talks with running back Shen Butler-Lawson and head coach Todd Hoffner.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.