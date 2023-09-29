Maverick Insider: Football on the road and soccer back at home
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State’s football team prepares for their biggest test on the road, against Bemidji. While MSU soccer is excited to play at home after four-straight road games.
For this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Haley McCormick catches up with head coach Brian Bahl. Sports Director Rob Clark talks with running back Shen Butler-Lawson and head coach Todd Hoffner.
