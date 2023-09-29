Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Maverick Insider: Football on the road and soccer back at home

By Rob Clark and Haley McCormick
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State’s football team prepares for their biggest test on the road, against Bemidji. While MSU soccer is excited to play at home after four-straight road games.

For this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Haley McCormick catches up with head coach Brian Bahl. Sports Director Rob Clark talks with running back Shen Butler-Lawson and head coach Todd Hoffner.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

Haley McCormick catches up with head coach Brian Bahl. Sports Director Rob Clark talks with...
Maverick Insider: Football on the road and soccer back at home (Part III)
Haley McCormick catches up with head coach Brian Bahl. Sports Director Rob Clark talks with...
Maverick Insider: Football on the road and soccer back at home (Part I)
Haley McCormick catches up with head coach Brian Bahl. Sports Director Rob Clark talks with...
Maverick Insider: Football on the road and soccer back at home (Part II)
Gustavus falls 33-31 to Augsburg.
Gustavus falls to Augsburg