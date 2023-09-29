Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

New webinar series to help families navigate financial aid

The series of webinars will run every Tuesday from October 3rd to the 24th and will cover the...
The series of webinars will run every Tuesday from October 3rd to the 24th and will cover the college application process as well as give general financial aid advice to students and their families.(Source: MGN)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New statewide webinars hope to help educate families on college financial aid.

The series of webinars will run every Tuesday from October 3rd to the 24th and will cover the college application process as well as give general financial aid advice to students and their families.

Each webinar will start at 7 p.m.

  • October 3, 2023, 7pm — Apply to College
  • October 10, 2023, 7pm — Understand Financial Aid
  • October 17, 2023, 7pm — Create your FSA ID
  • October 24, 2023, 7pm — Search for Scholarships

All sessions will have simultaneous interpretation in Spanish, Somali, and Hmong.

The webinars will be held via Zoom. To register, use this link: https://ecmc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jTGzGBOOQlaI9uwvQAe0Xg#/registration

According to the Minnesota Office of Higher Education, attendees for the webinars will also be entered in a drawing to win a $500 scholarship.

Additional webinars are set to be held early next year to go over the newly simplified FAFSA form expected to launch in December.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

Emma Krumbee’s Orchard has been in Belle Plane for 43 years.
Longtime Belle Plaine apple orchard closes, sells property to city
Officials say the residential addiction services program will transition to a new partial...
Hearing set for planned closure of addiction services unit at New Ulm Medical Center
Emma Krumbee’s Orchard has been in Belle Plane for 43 years.
Longtime Belle Plaine apple orchard closes, sells property to city
Officials say the residential addiction services program will transition to a new partial...
Hearing set for planned closure of addiction services unit at New Ulm Medical Center