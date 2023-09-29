New webinar series to help families navigate financial aid

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New statewide webinars hope to help educate families on college financial aid.

The series of webinars will run every Tuesday from October 3rd to the 24th and will cover the college application process as well as give general financial aid advice to students and their families.

Each webinar will start at 7 p.m.

October 3, 2023, 7pm — Apply to College

October 10, 2023, 7pm — Understand Financial Aid

October 17, 2023, 7pm — Create your FSA ID

October 24, 2023, 7pm — Search for Scholarships

All sessions will have simultaneous interpretation in Spanish, Somali, and Hmong.

The webinars will be held via Zoom. To register, use this link: https://ecmc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jTGzGBOOQlaI9uwvQAe0Xg#/registration

According to the Minnesota Office of Higher Education, attendees for the webinars will also be entered in a drawing to win a $500 scholarship.

Additional webinars are set to be held early next year to go over the newly simplified FAFSA form expected to launch in December.

