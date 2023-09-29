Your Photos
School Resource Officers to return to Mankato Area Public Schools

According to a joint statement from the City of Mankato and the school district, SROs will...
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - School resource officers will be returning to their roles in the Mankato Area Public Schools.

Student Resource Officers will return to Mankato Area Public Schools beginning October 2nd.

According to a joint statement from the City of Mankato and the school district, SROs will resume their on-site duties as they have in previous school years.

Mankato Public Safety SROs started the year in an “on-call” capacity as law enforcement agencies and districts across the state debated use-of-force tactics in schools.

Some Republican lawmakers and law enforcement agencies in Minnesota continue to call for a special session to “clarify” the legislative language in question.

But a legal clarification from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison last week appears to suffice some of those concerns.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office SROs at Lake Crystal and St. Clair Schools are in the process of returning following a decision from Sheriff Jeff Wersal earlier this week.

MAPS and the City of Mankato say they hope there are opportunities to further clarify the language regarding use-of-force tactics in the next legislative session.

Dear Community Members:

In early September, the City of Mankato and the Mankato Area Public Schools agreed to a temporary modification to our School Resource Officers’ working arrangement. We recently received information that provides guidance for the Officers. On Monday, October 2, 2023, the School Resource Officers will resume their work similar to previous years in our schools.

We are encouraged that the MN Legislature recognizes the need for more clarity on this topic and hope there will be opportunities to participate in the discussion during the next legislative session.

We appreciate the community’s understanding as we worked through this matter. This partnership is valued by both organizations and we look forward to its continuance.

Paul Peterson, Superintendent, Mankato Area Public Schools and Susan MH Arntz, City Manager, City of Mankato
Previous Coverage
SROs role in MAPS for new school year

Mankato Area Public schools has two school resource officers that won’t be present until further notice, after a new state law took effect.

UPDATE: Mankato City Council meets to discuss SRO plans for MAPS

During Monday night’s work session, Mankato City Council members said they hope for clarity when it comes to the language of the new law.

