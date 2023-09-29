School Resource Officers to return to Mankato Area Public Schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - School resource officers will be returning to their roles in the Mankato Area Public Schools.

Student Resource Officers will return to Mankato Area Public Schools beginning October 2nd.

According to a joint statement from the City of Mankato and the school district, SROs will resume their on-site duties as they have in previous school years.

Mankato Public Safety SROs started the year in an “on-call” capacity as law enforcement agencies and districts across the state debated use-of-force tactics in schools.

Some Republican lawmakers and law enforcement agencies in Minnesota continue to call for a special session to “clarify” the legislative language in question.

But a legal clarification from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison last week appears to suffice some of those concerns.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office SROs at Lake Crystal and St. Clair Schools are in the process of returning following a decision from Sheriff Jeff Wersal earlier this week.

MAPS and the City of Mankato say they hope there are opportunities to further clarify the language regarding use-of-force tactics in the next legislative session.



