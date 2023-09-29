Services to be impacted by possible government shutdown

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -IF A FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HAPPENS, SEVERAL PROGRAMS AT THE MINNESOTA VALLEY ACTION COUNCIL WILL BE IMPACTED.

“Energy assistance, weatherization, some of our rehab programs that were out and working with small communities. Our Head Start program is a big one that’s funded by the federal government,” said Judd Schultz.

OFFICIALS AT MVAC WANT COMMUNITY MEMBERS TO KNOW THAT THEY ARE STILL PROCESSING APPLICATIONS FOR THE ENERGY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM HOWEVER, FUNDS WILL BE LOWER THAN LAST YEAR DUE TO THERE BEING LESS FUNDING.

“That contract for the upcoming year isn’t in place. Our friends at the State Department of Commerce said they have. Funds for about a month that they can provide to us so that we can pay staff to continue processing applications and we can fix or replace furnaces. But if the shutdown goes. For a period of time, those funds made then dry up,” said Schultz.

THE SALVATION ARMY IN MANKATO SAYS THEY ARE ANTICIPATING AN UPTICK NEED FOR SERVICES DUE TO THE IMPENDING GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN.

“The good news is our team stands ready, willing and waiting to help anybody who comes to us for need,” said Andy Wheeler.

