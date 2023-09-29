South Garden Street in New Ulm closed Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Garden Street, South of Center Street, will be closed beginning Monday morning, Oct. 2 for water main repair. There will be no access to South Garden Street from Center Street.

Those needing to access the New Ulm Recreation Center and Brown County Human Services will need to take 8th South Street.

