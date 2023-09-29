SROs to resume on-sight duties

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - SROs will resume their on-site duties as they have in previous school years. The announcement came in a joint statement from the City of Mankato and the school district.

When the school year started, Mankato Public Safety SROs were “on-call” while state-wide law enforcement agencies and school districts debated on use-of-force tactics in schools.

Some state Republican lawmakers and law enforcement agencies continue to call for a special session to “clarify” the legislative language in question.

But, a legal clarification from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison last week appears to ease some of those concerns.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office SROs at Lake Crystal and St. Clair Schools are in the process of returning following a decision from Sheriff Jeff Wersal earlier this week.

MAPS and the City of Mankato say they hope there are opportunities to further clarify the language regarding use-of-force tactics in the next legislative session.

In a letter released today from the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, executive director Brian Peters call for an “urgent legislative fix” to adequately address school resource officers.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.