Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

SROs to resume on-sight duties

MAPS and the City of Mankato say they hope there are opportunities to further clarify the language regarding use-of-force tactics in the next legislative sessio
By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - SROs will resume their on-site duties as they have in previous school years. The announcement came in a joint statement from the City of Mankato and the school district.

When the school year started, Mankato Public Safety SROs were “on-call” while state-wide law enforcement agencies and school districts debated on use-of-force tactics in schools.

Some state Republican lawmakers and law enforcement agencies continue to call for a special session to “clarify” the legislative language in question.

But, a legal clarification from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison last week appears to ease some of those concerns.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office SROs at Lake Crystal and St. Clair Schools are in the process of returning following a decision from Sheriff Jeff Wersal earlier this week.

MAPS and the City of Mankato say they hope there are opportunities to further clarify the language regarding use-of-force tactics in the next legislative session.

In a letter released today from the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, executive director Brian Peters call for an “urgent legislative fix” to adequately address school resource officers.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

A tradition that had to be placed on hold due to Covid 19 is back in full force, The Deep...
The Deep Valley Quilt Show is back in full force
Several programs at the Minnesota Valley Action Council will be impacted.
Services to be impacted by possible government shutdown
MnDOT says despite the delay, the cost of the project remains $83-million-dollars.
Highway 14 now to open mid-November
Garden Street, South of Center Street, will be closed beginning Monday morning, Oct. 2 for...
South Garden Street in New Ulm closed Monday