Trends on the runway with Zonta Club

The Zonta Club of Mankato is also preparing for their Oct. 11 “Trends on the Runway” event, which features clothing from local boutiques.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Looking to build a better world for women girls, the international Zonta Club is on its way to celebrating 50 years in Mankato. Ashley and Shelly are in to talk about all of the local work their organization has done.

The Zonta Club of Mankato is also preparing for their Oct. 11 "Trends on the Runway" event, which features clothing from local boutiques.

