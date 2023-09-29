Wait, what month is it?

We’re starting our weekend off stormy and rainy but nicer weather is in the forecast.

Rain and thunderstorms are scattered around the region Friday morning as we finish off what was an overall gloomy week. While showers and thunderstorms may persist today, we are expecting drier weather for the majority of the weekend along with warmer than normal temperatures.

While the storms this morning are not expected to be widely strong or severe, we are seeing some reports of heavy rain and small hail. Thunderstorms are expected to dissipate in the late morning, leaving us with drier conditions around lunchtime. Later today, another round of storms is expected to move through Minnesota, although as of now we are expecting it to remain further north. Our northernmost counties such as Renville and Yellow Medicine could be impacted but the majority of us will likely remain dry. This is largely dependent on the track of that system, which is still not certain. If it does track further south, more of our southern Minnesota or northern Iowa counties could be impacted. With this system, some strong or severe storms are possible, with large hail being the most likely threat.

A few scattered thunderstorms and showers could last overnight into early Saturday morning, before clearing out and leaving us with a warm and mostly sunny weekend.

Temperatures will reach the 80s today as we head into a very warm weekend. Humidity will also increase and we will likely see dew points in the upper 60s. It will feel very much like summer despite October starting Sunday.

Warmer than normal temperatures will last through the weekend and into the beginning of next week before falling rather rapidly, reaching the 50s by the next weekend. More rain chances exist in the forecast next week as we continue through a generally wetter pattern of weather.

