Maple River has sights on state

The Eagles tennis team has an impressive 13-1 record on the season.
By Haley McCormick
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been over a decade since the Maple River girls tennis team made it to state, but this year the team is eyeing a state run. The Eagles tennis team has an impressive 13-1 record on the season.

”I don’t think anyone expected us to be this good but we just kind of started winning and kept winning.”

The first loss this season for the Eagles was their first match in August. Since then its been nothing but wins for this tennis squad.  

“We come in with a mindset like we don’t know we are gonna win but we know we are just going to play like our best tennis  we’re gonna give it our best fight and then we just come into and we play our game.”

The momentum and energy the team brings to the courts during games and practices is a big reason for their success.”

All of our teammates are really good at cheering us on and our coaches are really supportive and they help us along the way.“

”We all play really good together no mater the line up so we all get along realy well and it’s really fun.”

The Eagles hit their goal as the 2023 conference girls tennis champions, but they aren’t finished yet.

”We’re not done working and we’re ready to keep working hard.”

The win streak isn’t just a lucky stretch.

The girls just put in the work in the off season and they showed up ready they were hungry they wanted this and it came down to the discipline and the effort in the off season.

Maple River is the number two seed in their section and will host USC Monday at 4pm.

