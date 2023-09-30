Your Photos
MSU gathers in orange shirts to honor indigenous children

Minnesota State University students gathered to remember generations of indigenous children forced into boarding schools.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University students gathered to remember generations of indigenous children forced into boarding schools.

The diversity, equity and inclusion office and the professors within the American indigenous studies department at MSU brought awareness to this cause by wearing orange shirts to show that every child matters.

“You can stand up for. That truth that. And that there’s so many things that we can all support each other on in our different communities. And it was beautiful to see so many people here today at our picture,” said Megan Hautemaker.

Orange flags decorated the area near the fountain to bring awareness to this cause.

The national celebration for Orange Shirt Day is tomorrow.

