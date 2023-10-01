Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

6-year-old girl saves sleeping family from house fire

The family lost their home to the fire, the cause of which is believed to be electrical. (KNOE, MISTY GORMAN, CNN)
By Kyndall Jones and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - When a 6-year-old Louisiana girl woke to find her house on fire, she jumped into action and helped to get her entire family out safely.

Arianna Prince, 6, was given the Citizen Life Saving Award by the Winnsboro Fire Department after saving her family from a house fire last Saturday morning. She woke up to see a cabinet on fire and quickly alerted her mother, Misty Gorman, to get everyone to safety, KNOE reports.

Gorman was sound asleep at the time and wasn’t aware that a fire had started. She says if wasn’t for Arianna, her family would not have made it out.

“I didn’t even hear the smoke alarms. She did. So, she was very brave. She ran through the house, got me, and then, she ran and got her brothers out. Went and got a neighbor, and she got us out. So, we’re very proud of her,” Gorman said.

Arianna told KNOE what to do if a fire occurs at your home:

“You should stay calm, and you should crawl out of the fire. If you got on fire, you should roll, and then, you should call firefighters,” she said.

Interim Fire Chief Mikala Weems says she’s grateful for Arianna and that no lives were lost in the fire.

“This is a very tragic event, but I’m so grateful that we were able to save all of the human lives in this home. I’m so grateful to Arianna for waking up her family and getting them out of the house, so that we didn’t have more tragedy added to the losing of their home,” Weems said.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility

Latest News

Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Evacuated Illinois residents return home after ammonia leak from truck crash that killed 5 people
The family lost their home to the fire, the cause of which is believed to be electrical. (KNOE,...
Girl, 6, honored for saving family from house fire
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner