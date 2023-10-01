Search scheduled for Sunday for missing Sanborn woman after dog found Saturday

SANBORN, Minn. (KEYC) - The Redwood County Sheriff’s office will be coordinating another volunteer search tomorrow for a missing 81 year old woman with memory issues in the Sanborn area after her dog was found today.

81 year old Jeanine Jackson was last seen around 9:30 on the morning of September 20th while on a walk with her white and tan Chihuahua.

The sheriff’s office says the dog was found south and west of the city near the border with Cottonwood county today and has been returned to family. An immediate search of the area was conducted but Jackson was not found.

Parties interested in assisting the search should respond to the Sanborn Fire Department by 10:00 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office at 507-637-4036.

