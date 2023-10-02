BCHS to present at ‘Bits and Bites of History: Robert Kaping’

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - WWII History buffs can unite to celebrate and give a local fallen WWII hero his due.

Gavin Klabechek, a student at North Lakes Academy Charter School in Forest Lake, will be presenting “Bits and Bites of History: Robert Kaping,” at the Brown County Museum Annex, for a special evening program on Thurs, Oct. 5.

WWII sailor Robert Kaping of New Ulm joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Drexler where he was killed in action in 1945.

Advised by his teacher, Christopher Stewart, Klabechek went through exhaustive research about Robert Kaping for National History Day.

Klabechek even presented his research and provided a eulogy for Kaping at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

To make a reservation or for more information, email: or call 507-233-2616.

The presentation will be held at 7-8 p.m.

While admission is free, reservations are required. To make a reservation or for more information, email or call 507-233-2616.

