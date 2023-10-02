Department of Revenue announces completion of one-time tax rebate payments

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Revenue has announced the completion of processing the one-time tax rebate payments. Close to 2.1 million direct deposits and paper checks were sent over the last 45 days, returning about one billion dollars back to eligible Minnesota taxpayers.

“Sending out the nearly 2.1 million payments as quickly and as accurately as possible was a main priority for Governor Walz, Lt. Governor Flanagan, and the department,” said Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart. “These payments helped families with back-to-school costs, groceries, childcare, and more.”

The first one-time tax rebate payments went out through direct deposit on Aug. 16. By the end of that week, nearly all direct deposit payments were complete. Any failed direct deposit payment was automatically switched to a paper check. Check mailing started Aug. 21, with the final batch of checks mailed on Sept. 27.

