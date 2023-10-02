Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

First-degree murder charges added for former Kingsbury partner

Arrested for second degree murder
Arrested for second degree murder(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Adam Fravel, 29, the former partner of Madeline Kingsbury, has now been charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder by a Winona Grand Jury.

The two counts were filed in court Monday.

The two charges are Premeditated First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Murder While Committing Domestic Abuse with Past Pattern of Domestic Abuse.

These charges are on top of two charges of second-degree murder intentional (Without Premeditation) and unintentional (while committing felony).

If convicted, Fravel faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The next court date for Fravel is Tuesday, October 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

This proclamation was in coordination with the 20th Anniversary of National Cybersecurity...
Gov. Walz names October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in MN
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video of Valley Bus driver sparks change for student behavior and safety
FILE - Organizers with Visit Mankato say to expect traffic disruptions as runners make their...
Manakato Marathon maps, road closures announced
WWII History buffs can unite to celebrate and give a local fallen WWII hero his due. Gavin...
BCHS to present at ‘Bits and Bites of History: Robert Kaping’