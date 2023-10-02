Your Photos
Get your fall photos taken by Serena Marie

Serena explains how she captures the perfect moment and gives a little run down of what fall shoots look like.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One thing everyone can take advantage of in the fall is professional photos! Whether you need engagement, pregnancy, couples, or just fun photos, check out Serena Marie Photography. Serena explains how she captures the perfect moment and gives a little run down of what fall shoots look like.

The photographer also talks about her blind date photoshoot idea, which you can take a look at on her Facebook at Serena Marie Photography.

