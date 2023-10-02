Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Gov. Walz names October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in MN

This proclamation was in coordination with the 20th Anniversary of National Cybersecurity...
This proclamation was in coordination with the 20th Anniversary of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month; to remind Minnesotans how important cybersecurity education and awareness is for everyone.(AP)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed the month of October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

This proclamation was in coordination with the 20th Anniversary of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month; to remind Minnesotans how important cybersecurity education and awareness is for everyone.

The State of Minnesota uses a whole-of-state approach to protect the information of citizens, residents, and visitors; keeping critical systems running.

Minnesota IT Services (MNIT) prevents, monitors, detects, and coordinates with governments at both the federal and local level, and to respond to cyber threats targeting state systems and services.

The need to prevent, respond and eliminate cyber threats has continued to grow as key infrastructure increasingly depends upon the reliability of information systems and technology.

Throughout Cybersecurity Awareness Month, MNIT will share cybersecurity tips via social media to create more public awareness about protecting digital information, securely using artificial intelligence (AI) devices, and staying safe online.

MNIT will continue to educate state employees about best practices and reporting cybersecurity procedures, using an internal messaging campaign.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

Arrested for second degree murder
First-degree murder charges added for former Kingsbury partner
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video of Valley Bus driver sparks change for student behavior and safety
FILE - Organizers with Visit Mankato say to expect traffic disruptions as runners make their...
Manakato Marathon maps, road closures announced
WWII History buffs can unite to celebrate and give a local fallen WWII hero his due. Gavin...
BCHS to present at ‘Bits and Bites of History: Robert Kaping’