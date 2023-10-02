Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Grants available for Minnesota livestock owners to prevent wolf attacks

Canadian Gray Wolf
Canadian Gray Wolf(WILX)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - New money is available to Minnesota livestock producers to help prevent wolf attacks.

According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), a total of $95,000 will be awarded by the department through the Wolf-Livestock Conflict Prevention Grants.

The grants provide reimbursement for costs of approved practices to prevent wolf-livestock conflicts.

Officials say only costs incurred after entering into a grant agreement with the MDA are eligible for reimbursement.

Eligible expenses for the grant program will include:

  • Purchase of guard animals
  • Veterinary costs for guard animals
  • Wolf barriers which may include pens
  • Fladry and fencing
  • Wolf-deterring lights and alarms
  • Calving or lambing shelters

Eligible producers must live within Minnesota’s wolf range, as designated by the Minnesota DNR.

Otherwise, producers must live on property determined by the Commissioner of Agriculture to be affected by wolf-livestock conflicts.

Any animal species produced for profit and documented to have been killed by wolves in Minnesota in the past is eligible.

This includes bison, cattle, chicken, deer, donkey, duck, geese, goat, horse, llama, mule, sheep, swine, and turkey.

MDA officials state funding also requires an 80:20 matching cost-share.

This means 80% of eligible project costs will be reimbursed by the grant and the remaining 20% will be paid for by the grantee.

The grant application must be emailed or postmarked by 5 p.m. on January 5, 2024.

Work for this grant must be done and expenses reported by August 31, 2024.

The application and more information can be found here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

This proclamation was in coordination with the 20th Anniversary of National Cybersecurity...
Gov. Walz names October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in MN
Arrested for second degree murder
First-degree murder charges added for former Kingsbury partner
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video of Valley Bus driver sparks change for student behavior and safety
FILE - Organizers with Visit Mankato say to expect traffic disruptions as runners make their...
Manakato Marathon maps, road closures announced
WWII History buffs can unite to celebrate and give a local fallen WWII hero his due. Gavin...
BCHS to present at ‘Bits and Bites of History: Robert Kaping’