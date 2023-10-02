Heatwave to break, cooler temps by Wednesday

Holy moly, it is hot right now, but that is going to change in a big way in just a couple of days. After several days of record-high temperatures in the upper 80s to 90s, a cold front will move through tomorrow bringing scattered thunderstorms followed by much cooler high temperatures in the 50s to 60s.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with near-record high temperatures in the upper 80s. Our standing record for today is 88 degrees, and we could easily tie or break the record this afternoon.

Our weather pattern will begin to change on Tuesday as a cold front moves slowly across our region from west to east. We will start the day with sunshine and a strong south wind that will allow temperatures to climb into the low to mid 80s Tuesday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across far western Minnesota by early to mid-afternoon, moving into south central Minnesota by late afternoon or early evening. We don’t really have good dynamics for severe weather, although one or two isolated stronger storms will be possible. There could be some locally heavy rain with storms that develop, especially west of US Highway 71 where a quarter to a half inch of rain is possible. Rainfall amounts will be lower the further east you go with one to two tenths of an inch possible with any storms in the Mankato area or across south central Minnesota.

As the front moves out late Tuesday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms will subside, ushering in a distinct fall feel as the week progresses. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday, Friday and the weekend will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s on Thursday. By Friday and Saturday, we’re talking highs in the low to mid 50s with temps rebounding into the mid to upper 60s by Sunday.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.