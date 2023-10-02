Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Karate Chop Bullying seminar to be held at Mankato YMCA

It’s time to wax on and wax off, as Greater Mankato Area United Way is taking a page out of...
It’s time to wax on and wax off, as Greater Mankato Area United Way is taking a page out of “The Karate Kid” playbook to combat bullying.(Kato Karate)
By Michael McShane
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s time to wax on and wax off, as Greater Mankato Area United Way is taking a page out of “The Karate Kid” playbook to combat bullying.

The local non-profit is teaming up with Kato Karate to host a free Karate Chop Bullying seminar on Monday.

The event will go from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Mankato Family YMCA.

The owner of Kato Karate, Tim Flynn, will facilitate the event. Flynn has experience speaking about self-discipline, self-esteem, and about anti-bullying.

The free bullying prevention event is recommended for grades four and up and is part of United Way’s suicide prevention initiative.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

Redwood County officials say they have found the white and tan chihuahua that was with...
Officials find dog, but 81-year-old woman remains missing
Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 10/2/23
Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 10/2/23
A Mankato man, Kueth Pamier Ruae, 25, will face a judge on Monday, on charges of murder...
Man allegedly involved in fentanyl overdose has hearing on Monday
81 year old Jeanine Jackson was last seen around 9:30 on the morning of September 20th while on...
Search scheduled for Sunday for missing Sanborn woman after dog found Saturday