Karate Chop Bullying seminar to be held at Mankato YMCA

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s time to wax on and wax off, as Greater Mankato Area United Way is taking a page out of “The Karate Kid” playbook to combat bullying.

The local non-profit is teaming up with Kato Karate to host a free Karate Chop Bullying seminar on Monday.

The event will go from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Mankato Family YMCA.

The owner of Kato Karate, Tim Flynn, will facilitate the event. Flynn has experience speaking about self-discipline, self-esteem, and about anti-bullying.

The free bullying prevention event is recommended for grades four and up and is part of United Way’s suicide prevention initiative.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.