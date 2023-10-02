Man allegedly involved in fentanyl overdose has hearing on Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man will face a judge on Monday, on charges of murder stemming from a fatal overdose incident in December of 2022.

Kueth Pamier Ruae, 25, will have a contested omnibus hearing at 1:30 p.m.

According to a criminal complaint, Ruae was the alleged seller for a group wanting to purchase pills known as “percs.”

Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) note in the complaint that “percs” are commonly associated with counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

A 21-year-old woman, who was part of the group, was found dead on Dec. 1, when authorities responded to the scene at a Blue Earth County residence.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators uncovered social media conversations Ruae had with the other buyers, Haley Marie Ross, 23, and Conner Lee Hoeft, 21, that pertained to the purchase of illegal drugs.

