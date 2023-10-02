Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man allegedly involved in fentanyl overdose has hearing on Monday

A Mankato man, Kueth Pamier Ruae, 25, will face a judge on Monday, on charges of murder...
A Mankato man, Kueth Pamier Ruae, 25, will face a judge on Monday, on charges of murder stemming from a fatal overdose incident in December of 2022. Haley Marie Ross, 23, and Conner Lee Hoeft, 21, both of North Mankato, are all charged with third-degree murder and fourth-degree controlled substance sales in Blue Earth County.(Blue Earth County Jail)
By Michael McShane
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man will face a judge on Monday, on charges of murder stemming from a fatal overdose incident in December of 2022.

Kueth Pamier Ruae, 25, will have a contested omnibus hearing at 1:30 p.m.

According to a criminal complaint, Ruae was the alleged seller for a group wanting to purchase pills known as “percs.”

Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) note in the complaint that “percs” are commonly associated with counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

A 21-year-old woman, who was part of the group, was found dead on Dec. 1, when authorities responded to the scene at a Blue Earth County residence.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators uncovered social media conversations Ruae had with the other buyers, Haley Marie Ross, 23, and Conner Lee Hoeft, 21, that pertained to the purchase of illegal drugs.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

Redwood County officials say they have found the white and tan chihuahua that was with...
Officials find dog, but 81-year-old woman remains missing
Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 10/2/23
Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 10/2/23
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
81 year old Jeanine Jackson was last seen around 9:30 on the morning of September 20th while on...
Search scheduled for Sunday for missing Sanborn woman after dog found Saturday