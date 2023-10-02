Man injured after two-vehicle crash in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - A Good Thunder man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22, Friday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 7 p.m., in Mapleton when a northbound car collided with a southbound car at the intersection of Highway 22 and 8th Ave. northeast.

One of the passengers in the southbound vehicle, Bradley Johnson, 44, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Mankato hospital.

The driver and Three juveniles also in the vehicle were not injured. The driver and passenger of the other car were also uninjured.

