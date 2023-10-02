Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man injured after two-vehicle crash in Mapleton

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - A Good Thunder man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22, Friday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 7 p.m., in Mapleton when a northbound car collided with a southbound car at the intersection of Highway 22 and 8th Ave. northeast.

One of the passengers in the southbound vehicle, Bradley Johnson, 44, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Mankato hospital.

The driver and Three juveniles also in the vehicle were not injured. The driver and passenger of the other car were also uninjured.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

The patrol says Charlene Frank, 68, was eastbound on Highway 68 when she collided with a semi...
Woman injured following van and semi crash in Redwood County
It’s time to wax on and wax off, as Greater Mankato Area United Way is taking a page out of...
Karate Chop Bullying seminar event to be held at Mankato YMCA
Redwood County officials say they have found the white and tan chihuahua that was with...
Officials find dog, but 81-year-old woman remains missing
Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 10/2/23
Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 10/2/23