Manakato Marathon maps, road closures announced

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Marathon course maps and road closures have been announced as race day approaches.

Organizers with Visit Mankato say to expect traffic disruptions as runners make their way through this year’s course.

Beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 20th. Poplar Street and Sibley Parkway will have adjustments for the Pork Power 5K.

The following day, several other roads will either close or rerouted for the full slate of races.

In light of the Twin Cities Marathon’s cancelation due to heat concerns, Mankato Marathon planners are expecting record turnout this year.

“So, yesterday when the Twin Cities unfortunately had to cancel, due to weather, we did see, very quickly, a large influx of registrations, we had almost 300 registrations yesterday,” said Joy Leafblad, Sports, and Events Director for Visit Mankato.

The Mankato Marathon is still looking for volunteers to help with the record number of runners expected this year.

Volunteers for the Mankato Marathon can register here.

