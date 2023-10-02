Officials find dog, but 81-year-old woman remains missing

SANBORN, Minn. (KEYC) - Redwood County officials say they have located the dog that was with 81-year-old Jeanine Jackson when she went missing.

Jackson was last seen on the morning of Sept. 20, while on a walk with her white and tan Chihuahua.

Officials say the dog was found alive in Sanborn city limits near the Cottonwood County line on Saturday and has been returned to family.

An immediate search of the area was conducted but Jackson was not found.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s location is asked to contact the Redwood County Sheriff’s office.

