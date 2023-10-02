Public submissions for state flag and seal design now open

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesotans are now welcome to join the conversation about the redesign of the state flag and seal. All entries must follow the guidelines outlined by the State Emblems Redesign Commission and submit their design to mnhs.org/serc. The deadline is Oct. 30, 2023.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission was established in the 2023 legislative session to develop and adopt a new design for the official state seal and a new design for the official state flag no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.