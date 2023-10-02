Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Public submissions for state flag and seal design now open

The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on...
The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota lawmakers are resurrecting an effort to redesign the state's flag and seal, which proponents say are indistinct compared with other U.S. states and feature imagery that is offensive to Native Americans. (Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP)(Mohamed Ibrahim | Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP)
By Ali Reed
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesotans are now welcome to join the conversation about the redesign of the state flag and seal. All entries must follow the guidelines outlined by the State Emblems Redesign Commission and submit their design to mnhs.org/serc. The deadline is Oct. 30, 2023.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission was established in the 2023 legislative session to develop and adopt a new design for the official state seal and a new design for the official state flag no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday Weather
Close to 2.1 million direct deposits and paper checks were sent over the last 45 days,...
Department of Revenue announces completion of one-time tax rebate payments
This proclamation was in coordination with the 20th Anniversary of National Cybersecurity...
Gov. Walz names October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in MN
Arrested for second degree murder
Former Kingsbury partner indicted on first-degree murder charges