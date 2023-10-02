Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Six arrested in Faribault drug bust

(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KTTC) – Six people were arrested in connection with a methamphetamine operation in Faribault.

The Cannon River Drug & Violent Offender Task Force served a search warrant at the Heritage Bluffs Apartments in Faribault on September 27.

Authorities found several bags of meth in different areas of the living room, totaling 320 grams. They also found more than 200 grams of liquid that contained meth, in addition to 80 grams of meth in a suspect’s pocket.

Overall, officials said they seized more than one pound of meth. Six people were arrested and charged with First-degree controlled substance crimes.

Those arrested include were Ryan Ihde, 42 of Faribault, Krista Huston and Jeffrey Morrison of Iowa, and Blendyer Olais, Amber Adams and Garrett Sepin of Faribault.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

On Sunday, the store celebrated the 30th anniversary of their initial opening, with storewide...
Tune Town celebrates 30 years
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 7 p.m., Friday night, in Mapleton when...
Man injured after two-vehicle crash in Mapleton
The patrol says Charlene Frank, 68, was eastbound on Highway 68 when she collided with a semi...
Woman injured following van and semi crash in Redwood County
It’s time to wax on and wax off, as Greater Mankato Area United Way is taking a page out of...
Karate Chop Bullying seminar event to be held at Mankato YMCA
Redwood County officials say they have found the white and tan chihuahua that was with...
Officials find dog, but 81-year-old woman remains missing