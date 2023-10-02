Test your ‘horsepower’ at Farmamerica

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Horses were once used all across Minnesota to travel, work, and for play. Now they mainly stay central to farms.

Farmamerica’s Newest exhibit hopes to shed light on just how much work a horse would put in on a daily basis.

Always plenty to do and see at Farmamerica, and they’re hosting a pumpkin party this weekend. It’s on Saturday from 10 to 3; a great opportunity to check out those new additions.

