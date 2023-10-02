Your Photos
Tune Town celebrates 30 years

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tune Town in Mankato celebrated its 30th anniversary on Sunday.

In 1993, Tune Town opened its doors for the first time in Faribault, before opening the Mankato location in 1997.

Sunday the store celebrated the 30th anniversary of their initial opening with storewide sales and a look back on where they came from.

Store owners say that the local community filled up the store all day long, and that the day was an anniversary to remember.

“It makes me feel very well loved,” said Tune Town Owner Carl Nordmeier. “People love coming to the store. We get people coming down from the Twin Cities; people come from northern Iowa. People drive two, three hours to get to our shop.”

Tune Town’s 30th year saw with it some changes for the future.

The store expanded its space into an area that used to belong to the neighboring Denco Lighting, and the store plans to make space to have live music in the future.

The store says that over its 30-year run, it has seen the local music scene grow and change, and that they plan to continue going with the flow when it comes to the community’s needs -- with no expectations for the future.

“If you were to ask me that 30 years ago, I would have no clue [and] I still have no clue what the future entails,” said Nordmeier. “I thought this whole vinyl resurgence would kind of plateau about five years ago. It just keeps on increasing and increasing every year.”

Tune Town is located at 630 N Riverfront Dr, in Mankato.

