Video of Valley Bus driver sparks change for student behavior and safety

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It has been one week since a Valley Bus driver was recorded using foul language towards students while on a route in Fargo. Since, a spokesperson with Valley Bus says that driver of bus 313, has been reassigned to another route, and a different driver that is familiar with the route and students on board of that bus has taken over.

Back in September, while on a routine pick-up at Ben Franklin School, the driver became upset, citing that students were pushing and shoving each other as the bus was pulling up to the school. The driver told Valley Bus that a student came dangerously close to being hit by the bus.

In a new statement released to Valley News Live Monday afternoon, John McLaughlin with Valley Bus says, “the most important part is that the school has put more administrative people outside the school to keep the students back in the ‘safe zone’ when buses are approaching. The school has also put additional monitors on the bus to help improve behavior.”

In a previous statement, Valley Bus reiterated their stance on the situation, stating: “We believe the language was inexcusable and regrettable. But the context of having a student nearly pushed in front of the bus and hit it also needs to be understood as contributing to the tension felt by that driver.”

