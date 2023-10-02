Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Video of Valley Bus driver sparks change for student behavior and safety

A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him using foul language at students(Reed Gregory)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It has been one week since a Valley Bus driver was recorded using foul language towards students while on a route in Fargo. Since, a spokesperson with Valley Bus says that driver of bus 313, has been reassigned to another route, and a different driver that is familiar with the route and students on board of that bus has taken over.

Back in September, while on a routine pick-up at Ben Franklin School, the driver became upset, citing that students were pushing and shoving each other as the bus was pulling up to the school. The driver told Valley Bus that a student came dangerously close to being hit by the bus.

In a new statement released to Valley News Live Monday afternoon, John McLaughlin with Valley Bus says, “the most important part is that the school has put more administrative people outside the school to keep the students back in the ‘safe zone’ when buses are approaching. The school has also put additional monitors on the bus to help improve behavior.”

In a previous statement, Valley Bus reiterated their stance on the situation, stating: “We believe the language was inexcusable and regrettable. But the context of having a student nearly pushed in front of the bus and hit it also needs to be understood as contributing to the tension felt by that driver.”

You can read our previous reporting on this story here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

This proclamation was in coordination with the 20th Anniversary of National Cybersecurity...
Gov. Walz names October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in MN
Arrested for second degree murder
First-degree murder charges added for former Kingsbury partner
FILE - Organizers with Visit Mankato say to expect traffic disruptions as runners make their...
Manakato Marathon maps, road closures announced
WWII History buffs can unite to celebrate and give a local fallen WWII hero his due. Gavin...
BCHS to present at ‘Bits and Bites of History: Robert Kaping’