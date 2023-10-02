Warm temperatures continue

Another day of potentially record breaking heat today before we cool to below normal temperatures.

We’re starting off this work week with temperatures much above normal for this season. Some record high temperatures were set this past weekend as temperatures reached the 90s, and some areas could break records again today. We are however, starting the cooling trend. Today, highs in the upper 80s are expected, and then tomorrow we will cool into the low 80s. Tomorrow evening we are expecting a cold front to move through, bringing us colder temperatures. We will drop into the 60s by mid-week, and then cool off even more by the weekend, where highs are expected to be in the mid 50s. We could even see some lows reach the 30s.

Along with the colder temperatures, that cold front will bring some rain and thunderstorms through the region tomorrow. Scattered showers will move in during the afternoon, becoming more widespread around dinner time when the main line moves through along with the cold front. Some thunderstorms may be strong or severe, particularly our more western counties. Hail and wind are the main threats if we do see severe weather. These storms will last overnight into Wednesday morning, with some showers possibly lingering into late morning Wednesday. The rest of the week looks fairly clear and sunny with the cooler temperatures.

