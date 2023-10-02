Your Photos
Woman injured following van and semi crash in Redwood County

The patrol says Charlene Frank, 68, was eastbound on Hwy 68 when she collided with a semi traveling south on Hwy 71.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Wabasso woman was injured in a crash with a semi on Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Highways 68 & 71, east of Wabasso just before 8:00 this morning.

The patrol says Charlene Frank, 68, was eastbound on Highway 68 when she collided with a semi traveling south on Highway 71.

Frank was injured and taken to Carris Health in Redwood Falls.

The driver of the semi, James Kohout, 65, of Olivia was not injured.

