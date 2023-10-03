Big changes ahead: Scattered storms will be followed by much cooler temps

Today is our final day of summertime in October. A cold front will move across our region late today and tonight, bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms, followed by much cooler, more fall-like weather for the rest of the week, the weekend and beyond. Scattered t-storms will develop and move through late this afternoon into this evening and, while the overall severe threat is low, one or two storms could be stronger with a potential to produce strong straight line wind gusts and quarter size hail. After today, the rest of the week will be much cooler, with high temps will dropping into the low to mid 50s by Friday and Saturday. By late weekend and through most of next week we’re looking forward to a pleasant, seasonable fall weather pattern.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy, windy and warm. Highs will climb back into the mid 80s with southerly wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop across far western Minnesota and Iowa this afternoon and move east into south central Minnesota by late this afternoon into this evening. One or two storms could be strong to severe, especially along and west of US Highway 71. Hail and wind will be the main severe threats. Storms could produce a quarter inch of rain in some places with slightly heavier amounts to the south and west. Storms will exit by late tonight.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with cooler high temps in the low to mid 60s. A second cold front will move through on Thursday, bringing a reinforcing shot of Canadian air that will knock high temperatures into the low to mid 50s by late week. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and highs in the low 50s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

We will shift to a more seasonable, fall-like weather pattern by late weekend as high pressure moves into the Midwest. Our long-range models suggest that most of next week will be sunny with highs in the 60s. That is some fantastic harvest weather.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.