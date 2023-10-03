Estherville man charged after allegedly firing rifle at relative

ESTHERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - An Estherville man has been arrested and charged after allegedly shooting his rifle at a relative.

Authorities in Estherville say they were called to the reported assault on the 600 block of South 12th Street around 3 a.m. today.

Grant Richard Dale, 47, was taken into custody on two felony charges and a simple misdemeanor in connection with the incident.

Estherville police say the alleged victim in this case was in an argument with Dale when Dale asked them to leave.

According to law enforcement, as the relative was leaving the house, Dale fired his rifle.

No one was injured during the incident and Dale is currently in Emmet County Jail awaiting a first appearance hearing.

