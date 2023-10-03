Greater Mankato Growth endorses Mankato Area Public Schools Referendum

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Public Schools referendum on this year’s ballot receives a full endorsement from Greater Mankato Growth leaders.

The two-question referendum is asking voters to approve $105 million for multiple projects and an additional $15 million for outdoor football stadium improvements should the first question pass.

Greater Mankato Growth’s board of directors announced its support this morning.

The board says the endorsement was unanimously affirmed in a vote following a presentation from MAPS staff and school board members.

“The economic growth and vitality of our members and the regional marketplace relies on strong public schools. The referendum on November 7th will provide the necessary resources for our children to have safe, secure, and quality education facilities. These future-focused facilities will support our community’s efforts to be a talent hub – recruiting, retaining, and attracting the workforce talent necessary for the future success of our members or our region,” said Jessica Beyer, President and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth, Inc.

GMG adds that the annual tax impact for both bond questions would be an estimated $151 for a home valued at $250,000, which is the estimated value of an average home within district boundaries.

For more information on the referendum or early voting, you can click here.

