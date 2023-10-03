Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Greater Mankato Growth endorses Mankato Area Public Schools Referendum

The Mankato Area Public Schools referendum on this year’s ballot receives a full endorsement...
The Mankato Area Public Schools referendum on this year’s ballot receives a full endorsement from Greater Mankato Growth leaders.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Public Schools referendum on this year’s ballot receives a full endorsement from Greater Mankato Growth leaders.

The two-question referendum is asking voters to approve $105 million for multiple projects and an additional $15 million for outdoor football stadium improvements should the first question pass.

Mankato Area Public Schools Referendum Information

Greater Mankato Growth’s board of directors announced its support this morning.

The board says the endorsement was unanimously affirmed in a vote following a presentation from MAPS staff and school board members.

“The economic growth and vitality of our members and the regional marketplace relies on strong public schools. The referendum on November 7th will provide the necessary resources for our children to have safe, secure, and quality education facilities. These future-focused facilities will support our community’s efforts to be a talent hub – recruiting, retaining, and attracting the workforce talent necessary for the future success of our members or our region,” said Jessica Beyer, President and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth, Inc.

GMG adds that the annual tax impact for both bond questions would be an estimated $151 for a home valued at $250,000, which is the estimated value of an average home within district boundaries.

For more information on the referendum or early voting, you can click here.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Higher charges, increased bail for Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend charged with her murder
Grant R. Dale, 47, was taken into custody on two felony charges and a simple misdemeanor in...
Estherville man charged after allegedly firing rifle at relative
A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are...
Man expected to change plea to guilty for stealing iconic ruby slippers from Grand Rapids museum