Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Higher charges, increased bail for Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend charged with her murder

This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel. Fravel, the former boyfriend of a Minnesota woman whose body was found hidden in a rural area of the state, was charged Friday, June 9, 2023, in her death.(Winona County Detention Center via AP)
By Michael Oder
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Adam Fravel, the ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury, is now facing two first degree murder charges in connection to her death.

Fravel, who was arrested and charged in the death of the Winona mother of two, appeared in person at Tuesday’s hearing. State prosecutors asked Winona County District Judge Nancy Buytendorp to dismiss the previous complaints and proceed with the newer charges of first degree murder. Judge Buytendorp also agreed with a request from the state to increase Fravel’s bond amount by $1 million.

Fravel’s attorney, Zachary Bauer, told the court his client has no financial means to meet the current bond amounts and has remained in custody since his arrest. Fravel’s bond is now set at $3 million unconditional and $2 million with conditions.

Fravel was arrested June 9 and charged in connection to the death of Kingsbury. The mother of two went missing on March 31. Her body was found on June 7 wrapped in a fitted bed sheet that had been closed with black Gorilla tape in some brush off Highway 43, approximately one mile from Highway 43 between Choice and Mabel.

In Tuesday’s hearing, Fravel’s attorney asked for the transcript of the grand jury proceedings. The state said those transcripts would take four to six weeks to complete. Fravel’s next hearing will be Dec. 14 at 9:00 a.m. in Winona County.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

The Mankato Area Public Schools referendum on this year’s ballot receives a full endorsement...
Greater Mankato Growth endorses Mankato Area Public Schools Referendum
KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Grant R. Dale, 47, was taken into custody on two felony charges and a simple misdemeanor in...
Estherville man charged after allegedly firing rifle at relative
A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are...
Man expected to change plea to guilty for stealing iconic ruby slippers from Grand Rapids museum