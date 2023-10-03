Your Photos
Kids, parents and schools gear up for Walk and Bike to School Day

The day is a promotion of healthier alternatives to getting to and from school.
By Michael McShane
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Kids in the community will be putting on a bike helmet on Wednesday.

More than 200 Minnesota schools and thousands of students are expected to participate in Walk and Bike to School Day.

The day is a promotion of healthier alternatives to getting to and from school.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the event helps boost physical activity and reduces traffic congestion.

Schools themselves can get in on the fun by joining the state’s Walk and Bike to School Day photo contest. Schools can submit photos on the Minnesota Safe Routes to School Facebook page.

