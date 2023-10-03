Your Photos
Kinesiology tape with Bodikey Physical Therapy

Physical Therapist Dr. Matthew Hodgen is in with some Kinesiology tape (K Tape) to demonstrate how it can aid your muscle movement.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Avoiding injury while participating in physical activity can be difficult. Physical Therapist Dr. Matthew Hodgen is in with some Kinesiology tape (K Tape) to demonstrate how it can aid your muscle movement.

Bodikey Physical Therapy is located at 285 St Andrews Dr STE 200, Mankato.

Amanda Velazquez is here with La Borinqua to show off some of their delicious Puerto Rico...
La Borinqua provides a taste of Puerto Rico
Linden Sky Boutique is in studio to show us a trending type of art, mixed media art and how it...
Mixed media art & how it works
