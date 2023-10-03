Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato Marathon sees registration spike

Mankato’s upcoming marathon saw a rapid jump in registrations, as disappointed runners turned their marathon season plans to Mankato.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This past weekend’s Twin Cities Marathon was cancelled day-of due to heat.

That same day, Mankato’s upcoming marathon saw a rapid jump in registrations, as disappointed runners turned their marathon season plans to Mankato.

“We had almost 300 registrations yesterday, with our original max for our full relay being at 350 sold out in a matter of 15 minutes. We were able to increase that so our max course now for our full is 650,” said Joy Leafblad

Local race experts say that the spike in registrations isn’t a surprise, as many runners have been preparing for months and are determined to make their race plans happen.

“It’s really demoralizing to have that happen, but what ends up happening is a lot of people end up going and looking for other races to do. They have all this capability, they have all this buildup and now they need, they want to actually use that,” said TJ Jeanette.

Local runners say that this increase in sign-ups will be an opportunity to compete with a much larger crop of runners, while also being an opportunity to showcase their local scene in an event that is an annual highlight for many.

“I think that’s pretty consistent for marathons, hometown marathons, is that the local people really support them and they choose to do it. It’s easy to do you know, you can get out of your bed and go and run your marathon and that’s a lot of fun,” said Jeanette.

The Mankato Marathon kicks off Oct. 20.

The Mankato Marathon is still looking for volunteers to help with the record amount of runners expected this year. You can volunteer at https://www.mankatomarathon.com/

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

On Saturday, Redwood County officials located her dog,
Search continues for 81-year-old Jeanine Jackson
On Saturday, Redwood County officials located her dog,
Search continues for 81-year-old Jeanine Jackson
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday Weather
The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on...
Public submissions for state flag and seal design now open
Close to 2.1 million direct deposits and paper checks were sent over the last 45 days,...
Department of Revenue announces completion of one-time tax rebate payments