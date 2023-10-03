Mankato Public Safety firefighters to supervise live burn training on Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety firefighters will be starting the fire.
For a training, that is.
According to a release from the City, on Sat., Oct. 7, Mankato Public Safety firefighters will perform a live burn training at 526 S. Fifth St., and involve a structure already scheduled to be demolished.
Parking in the 500 block of south Fifth Street will be restricted beginning at 8 a.m.
For nearby property owners, the following safety measures are recommended to prevent smoke inhalation:
- Cover vehicles; keep windows rolled up.
- Close residential windows
- Items such as laundry should be brought indoors
The training aims to give firefighters the opportunity to practice how to fight fires safely and effectively in a controlled setting.
The training is from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.
Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.