Mankato Public Safety firefighters to supervise live burn training on Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety firefighters will be starting the fire.

For a training, that is.

According to a release from the City, on Sat., Oct. 7, Mankato Public Safety firefighters will perform a live burn training at 526 S. Fifth St., and involve a structure already scheduled to be demolished.

Parking in the 500 block of south Fifth Street will be restricted beginning at 8 a.m.

For nearby property owners, the following safety measures are recommended to prevent smoke inhalation:

Cover vehicles; keep windows rolled up.

Close residential windows

Items such as laundry should be brought indoors

The training aims to give firefighters the opportunity to practice how to fight fires safely and effectively in a controlled setting.

The training is from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

