Mankato Public Safety firefighters to supervise live burn training on Saturday

Mankato Public Safety firefighters will literally be starting the fire. For a training, that is.
By Hal Senal
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety firefighters will be starting the fire.

For a training, that is.

According to a release from the City, on Sat., Oct. 7, Mankato Public Safety firefighters will perform a live burn training at 526 S. Fifth St., and involve a structure already scheduled to be demolished.

Parking in the 500 block of south Fifth Street will be restricted beginning at 8 a.m.

For nearby property owners, the following safety measures are recommended to prevent smoke inhalation:

  • Cover vehicles; keep windows rolled up.
  • Close residential windows
  • Items such as laundry should be brought indoors

The training aims to give firefighters the opportunity to practice how to fight fires safely and effectively in a controlled setting.

The training is from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

