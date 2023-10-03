Your Photos
Minnesota officials say all tax rebate payments delivered

State officials say all one-time tax rebate payments are now in Minnesotan's bank accounts.
By Michael McShane
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State officials say all one-time tax rebate payments are now in Minnesotan’s bank accounts.

According to the state Department of Revenue, close to $1 billion has been returned to Minnesota taxpayers through the payments.

Nearly 2.1 million direct deposits and paper checks were sent over the last 45 days.

Residents received the one-time payments as part of this year’s state budget signed by Governor Tim Walz in May.

The first payments went out through direct deposit back in mid-August with the final batch of checks mailed on Sept. 27.

