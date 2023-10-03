Minnesota officials say all tax rebate payments delivered

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State officials say all one-time tax rebate payments are now in Minnesotan’s bank accounts.

According to the state Department of Revenue, close to $1 billion has been returned to Minnesota taxpayers through the payments.

Nearly 2.1 million direct deposits and paper checks were sent over the last 45 days.

Residents received the one-time payments as part of this year’s state budget signed by Governor Tim Walz in May.

The first payments went out through direct deposit back in mid-August with the final batch of checks mailed on Sept. 27.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.