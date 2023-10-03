North Mankato City Council debates over town’s slogan and more

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of North Mankato adopted “Darn Nice Area” as a slogan back in October 2021.

But now, city council members are looking for a way to rebrand the city’s “DNA.”

“I just don’t like ‘darn nice area,” said Billy Steiner.

“I agree, I think the word ‘darn’ makes us seem pretty hoaxy,” said Matt Peterson.

“I think the biggest issue that I’ve heard is the word ‘darn.’ It doesn’t sound as classy as it should,” said Sandra Oachs.

All council members advised designers to only remove “Darn Nice Area” from city signs.

New designs and slogan proposals will be presented to the council at a later date.

Marijuana use will be limited in public spaces, especially parks, in North Mankato.

A new ordinance clarifies that no one can use any cannbinoid or marijuana product in a transit shelter, any place where smoking is prohibited under the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act, or in any city park.

Except Benson Park, Bluff Park, Wheeler Park, or Spring Lake Park, as long as its in designated smoking areas and away from minors.

City attorney Chris Kennedy says that the ordinance won’t prevent city council to limit other public areas against marijuana use in the future.

Another public hearing concerned the city administrator’s role:

A new ordinance regulates how much taxpayer money the city administrator can spend.

Instead of a limit of $150,000, the city administor would have more limitations.

“In the past, city administrators have taken a pretty broad view. This language will make it much more narrow and give more control to the council,” said Chris Kennedy.

