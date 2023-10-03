Rain, thunderstorms tonight with cold front

Today is the final day of summer-like warmth before we cool off for the rest of the forecast period.

Temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon, which will feel a bit cooler than what we experienced the last few days. We are expecting a cold front to move through this evening and overnight, bringing us cooler temperatures along with some widespread rain and thunderstorms.

Scattered showers will enter the region starting this afternoon, becoming more widespread later in the day. The main line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through in the evening, lasting overnight into early Wednesday morning. A few lingering showers may impact the Wednesday morning commute. While we aren’t expecting a widespread severe weather event, a few strong to severe storms are possible, especially closer to the South Dakota border. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds but we can’t completely rule out the possibility of a tornado.

There’s another chance of scattered showers Friday, then we head into a drier pattern of weather heading into the next week.

Temperatures will fall into the 60s starting tomorrow, then cool off even more this weekend in the 50s. Overnight lows could reach the 30s this weekend, so frost is a possibility.

