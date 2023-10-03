Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Resale tickets as cheap as $4 for Twins Postseason

Twins baseball
Twins baseball(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday tickets could be found for $7 on ticketmaster.com and $10 on StubHub for the Twins first game of the playoffs, almost unheard-of prices for Postseason baseball.

Sunday, the team learned it would be playing the Toronto Blue Jays with a 3:38 p.m. start time Tuesday and Wednesday. It appears this time deterred some ticket purchasers from the game.

The best of three series played entirely in Minneapolis is one of two AL Wildcard Series.

“I feel ready to go in these playoffs, and that’s all that matters,” shortstop Carlos Correa said.

Pablo López is opening the series for the Twins from the mound.

“It’s just being aware that every pitch matters. It’s going to be high leverage, a pitch could determine the outcome of the game, it’s keeping that in mind you know.” López said.

If you would like an additional way to buy tickets, check out twins.com/postseason.

Additional articles: Postseason food unveiled at Target Field

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are...
Man expected to change plea to guilty for stealing iconic ruby slippers from Grand Rapids museum
Mankato Public Safety firefighters will literally be starting the fire. For a training, that is.
Mankato Public Safety firefighters to supervise live burn training on Saturday
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 10/3/23
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 10/3/23
More than 200 Minnesota schools and thousands of students are expected to participate in Walk...
Kids, parents and schools gear up for Walk and Bike to School Day