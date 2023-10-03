MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The owner/operator of the Mankato McDonald’s, Colleen VanBlarcom, is leading the Ronald McDonald House Charities Pickleball classic at Pickle Barn in Mankato. Last year, Colleen led the first RMHC Pickleball Classic. This year, it will take place the first weekend of October.

Friday, Oct. 6 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. will serve as the “Crazy Eights” games. It’s set up in a round robin format, with short games, on eight courts. It’s $20 to enter, and people will be paired with someone else each time they move to the next court.

Saturday, Oct. 7 will be the day of doubles. Women’s doubles matches start at 8:00 a.m. with Men’s beginning around 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8 is Mixed Doubles, starting at 8:00 a.m. as well as Pickleball Drop, starting at noon. Pickleball Drop is a raffle which people can buy tickets for. The drop will be done from the top of the Pickle Barn facility. $20 for a yellow ball gives a chance to win $200; $100 for a red ball gives a chance to win $1,000. The ones closest to the center of the court will win some big money.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.