Search continues for 81-year-old Jeanine Jackson

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It has been almost two weeks since 81-year-old Jeanine Jackson was last seen on the morning of September 20, while on a walk with her white and tan Chihuahua.

“The dog was standing in the road tired and certainly in need of some water,” said Sheriff Jason Jacobson.

But Jackson remains missing.

“We don’t know if that dog walked five miles or 10 miles and that’s why it’s we ask that people are able to kind of search their own properties the best they can, even if they think they’re just outside of maybe a search area,” said Sheriff Jacobson.

Officials say the dog was found alive in Sanborn city limits near the Cottonwood County line on Saturday and has been returned to the family.

That same day, the investigation continued.

“Then when we did a coordinated volunteer search, and we searched the area and just haven’t been successful yet in locating Miss Jackson,” said Sheriff Jacobson.

Yet, Law enforcement and community members are not stopping.

“Just want to say thanks to the volunteers that have, you know, we’ve done a number of searches now and the volunteers and come out and people that have provided food and water and things like that have been just outstanding. So we just hope for some resolution here for the family one way,” said Sheriff Jacobson.

In Sanborn, the search continues.

