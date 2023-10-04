3rd degree murder charges filed following Jan. fatal overdose

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Paul man has been charged with third degree murder in Blue Earth County after allegedly selling fentanyl which contributed to a fatal overdose back in January.

According to a criminal complaint, a Blue Earth County resident was found unresponsive and later died on Jan. 17.

Their cause of death was determined to be fentanyl and Alprazolam toxicity following an autopsy.

Investigators believe drugs found in the bedroom of the deceased were given to them by Archibald Scott Briggs, 30, of St. Paul.

The complaint says there was evidence of communications between the victim and Briggs, who allegedly arranged the sale of fentanyl.

Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) executed a search warrant at Brigg’s home and found objects known to be used for bulk sales of controlled substances according to the complaint.

Court documents show Briggs admitted to giving drugs to the deceased when asked by investigating agents.

He will appear in Blue Earth County Court on Thursday, on the third-degree murder charge.

