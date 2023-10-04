Your Photos
‘Alt Family Farm’ scam circulating through Brown County

The website is fraudulent and the company does not exist, according to law enforcement.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam circulating in the area.

Authorities say a website posing as “ALT Family Farms” is asking customers to make wireless transfer payments for heavy construction machinery.

The website is fraudulent and the company does not exist, according to law enforcement.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office stresses due diligence when making purchases online and to contact investigators with any information regarding the “ALT Family Farm” scam.

